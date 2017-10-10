Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

South Africa's Datatec cancels London listing JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South African IT group Datatec will cancel its secondary listing on the London's junior market AIM, it said on Tuesday, citing illiquidity and a failure to attract investors. Datatec, which maintains its Johannesburg listing, will stop trading in London on Dec. 8. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum​ * ‍SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents​ * SEES ‍FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17​

BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp * COMPLETED SALE OF ITS WESTCON-COMSTOR BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA AND OF 10 PCT OF REMAINING PART OF WESTCON TO SYNNEX CORP​

BRIEF-Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu * Its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ("logicalis") has acquired a 51 pct stake in Nubeliu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia * Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from South Africa's Datatec for $800 million JOHANNESBURG Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp , a deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of a problematic business.

UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln * Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)