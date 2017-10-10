Edition:
Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

DTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,724.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
5,745.00
Open
5,825.00
Day's High
5,830.00
Day's Low
5,699.00
Volume
233,438
Avg. Vol
698,577
52-wk High
6,499.00
52-wk Low
4,171.00

About

Datatec Limited is engaged in information and communications technology (ICT) business. The Company operates through three segments: Logicalis, Consulting and Corporate. The Logicalis segment is a provider of information technology (IT) solutions and managed services. The Consulting segment is involved in the strategic and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,529.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 211.97
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 1.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about DTCJ.J

South Africa's Datatec cancels London listing

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South African IT group Datatec will cancel its secondary listing on the London's junior market AIM, it said on Tuesday, citing illiquidity and a failure to attract investors. Datatec, which maintains its Johannesburg listing, will stop trading in London on Dec. 8. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

7:41am BST

BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum​

* ‍SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents​

* SEES ‍FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp

* COMPLETED SALE OF ITS WESTCON-COMSTOR BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA AND OF 10 PCT OF REMAINING PART OF WESTCON TO SYNNEX CORP​

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu

* Its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ("logicalis") has acquired a 51 pct stake in Nubeliu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

* Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia

20 Jun 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

06 Jun 2017

Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from South Africa's Datatec for $800 million

JOHANNESBURG Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp , a deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of a problematic business.

06 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln

* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Synnex on termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, Datatec to pay $24.9 mln

* Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million

06 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates