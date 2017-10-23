Edition:
United Kingdom

Duratex SA (DTEX3.SA)

DTEX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

9.99BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.99
Open
R$ 9.98
Day's High
R$ 10.30
Day's Low
R$ 9.76
Volume
1,900,700
Avg. Vol
1,888,859
52-wk High
R$ 10.76
52-wk Low
R$ 6.18

Chart for

About

Duratex SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of wood panels. The Company operates in two business segments: Wood and Deca. The Wood division is responsible for the production of hardboard; medium density particle (MDP) panels; medium, high and super density fiberboard (MDF, HDF and SDF) panels;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,821.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 691.78
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates