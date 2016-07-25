Dignity PLC (DTY.L)
DTY.L on London Stock Exchange
2,263.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,263.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,263.00
2,263.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
130,751
130,751
52-wk High
2,791.00
2,791.00
52-wk Low
2,144.17
2,144.17
About
Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company's funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,167.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.93
|Dividend:
|8.64
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
