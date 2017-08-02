Devro PLC (DVO.L)
DVO.L on London Stock Exchange
About
Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment includes the Company's operations in North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment includes the Company's... (more)
BRIEF-Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged
* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged
* Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
