Edition:
United Kingdom

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

76.40INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs77.90
Open
Rs78.65
Day's High
Rs78.80
Day's Low
Rs75.85
Volume
1,676,749
Avg. Vol
3,976,092
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Chart for

About

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in manufacture of sugar and allied products. The Company is also involved in the production of power and ethanol/industrial alcohol. The Company's segments include Sugar, Co-Generation and Distillery. The Company's manufacturing strength... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,550.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.30
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about DWAR.NS

India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing

MUMBAI, Oct 9 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares

* Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rrrmT3) Further company coverage:

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares

* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage:

18 May 2017
» More DWAR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates