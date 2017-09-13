DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13 Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UPDATE 4-DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure Sept 12 DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans.

BRIEF-Glenview Capital supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans * Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review * DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review