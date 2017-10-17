Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)
597.95INR
10:38am BST
Rs15.00 (+2.57%)
Rs582.95
Rs586.50
Rs604.30
Rs579.50
7,321,125
4,300,214
Rs618.00
Rs213.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs171,371.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|313.55
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct
Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department
* Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs
* To consider issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures worth up to 75 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO
* Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2xMklOP Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp allots NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says allotment of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures
* Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct
* June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves 134.1 mln rupees investment in Social Worth Technologies
* Says approved an investment of INR 134.1 million in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees