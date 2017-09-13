Edition:
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)

DYNM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,078.70INR
10:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.05 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs2,067.65
Open
Rs2,066.70
Day's High
Rs2,118.50
Day's Low
Rs2,062.55
Volume
1,542
Avg. Vol
2,070
52-wk High
Rs3,655.80
52-wk Low
Rs2,060.00

Dynamatic Technologies Limited is an India-based manufacturer of engineered products for the aerospace, automotive and hydraulic industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Automotive & Metallurgy, Hydraulics, and Aerospace & Defence. The Automotive & Metallurgy segment supplies engine, transmission,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.80
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,287.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-India's Dynamatic Technologies posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 94.6 million rupees versus profit 128.2 million rupees year ago

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dynamatic Technologies announces strategic co-op with Israel Aerospace Industries, Elcom Systems

* Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation

06 Jul 2017
