Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO)

D_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.19CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$21.14
Open
$21.14
Day's High
$21.22
Day's Low
$21.10
Volume
111,705
Avg. Vol
334,222
52-wk High
$21.65
52-wk Low
$16.55

About

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust's segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,635.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.23
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about D_u.TO

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 10 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dream Office announces sale of $1.7 bln of properties

June 22 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased

* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results

* Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan

04 May 2017
