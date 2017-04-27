Edition:
Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

305.00EGP
1:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-4.90 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
£309.90
Open
£302.00
Day's High
£305.50
Day's Low
£302.00
Volume
11,194
Avg. Vol
56,142
52-wk High
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99

About

Eastern Co SAE, a subsidiary of Chemical Industries Holding Company, is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in the manufacture and trade of tobacco and its related products. The Company’s product portfolio includes cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and molasses tobacco (Moassels), as well as other related products such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): £33,018.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 100.00
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 3.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 41.07 10.90
ROE: -- 43.76 14.09

Latest News about EAST.CA

BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co

* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years

27 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co 9-mnth profit rises

* Nine-month net profit EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.08 billion year ago

26 Apr 2017
