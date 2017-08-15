Edition:
Enercare Inc (ECI.TO)

ECI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.81CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$20.88
Open
$20.85
Day's High
$20.92
Day's Low
$20.52
Volume
165,742
Avg. Vol
210,621
52-wk High
$21.94
52-wk Low
$17.38

Enercare Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in home services and sub-metering businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Home Services and Sub-metering. Its Home Services segment is engaged in the provision of water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,211.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.80
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about ECI.TO

BRIEF-Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air

* Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air in San Antonio

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Enercare qtrly basic earnings per share $0.20

* Enercare reports record quarterly revenues of $342.1 million and ebitda of $78.9 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Enercare reports Q1 loss per share of $0.03

* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million

12 May 2017
