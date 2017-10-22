EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)
ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.34TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.59%)
Prev Close
4.41TL
Open
4.42TL
Day's High
4.42TL
Day's Low
4.34TL
Volume
2,393,814
Avg. Vol
10,008,968
52-wk High
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL
About
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, formerly known as Eczacibasi Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., (EIS) is a Turkey-based company active in the pharmaceutical industry through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures. Its product portfolio consists of drugs for human health, veterinary drugs... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,967.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|685.26
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|11.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09