EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.34TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-1.59%)
Prev Close
4.41TL
Open
4.42TL
Day's High
4.42TL
Day's Low
4.34TL
Volume
2,393,814
Avg. Vol
10,008,968
52-wk High
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL

About

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, formerly known as Eczacibasi Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., (EIS) is a Turkey-based company active in the pharmaceutical industry through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures. Its product portfolio consists of drugs for human health, veterinary drugs... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): TL2,967.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 685.26
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 11.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

