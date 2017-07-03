Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)
ECM.L on London Stock Exchange
About
Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company's segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe's hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland. Its... (more)
FTSE bounces into second half with banks, oil supportive
LONDON Britain's major share index made a positive start to the second half on Monday, bolstered by strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies as oil prices firmed.
Britain's FTSE bounces into second half with banks, oil supportive
* Liberum warning sends Provident Financial down again (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
Electrocomponents Q1 revenue rises 13 pct on strength in Europe, Asia
July 3 Electrocomponents Plc said on Monday its first-quarter revenue rose 13 percent, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia.
BRIEF-Electrocomponents says Q1 underlying revenue growth up 13 pct
* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits
