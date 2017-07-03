Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

FTSE bounces into second half with banks, oil supportive LONDON Britain's major share index made a positive start to the second half on Monday, bolstered by strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies as oil prices firmed.

Electrocomponents Q1 revenue rises 13 pct on strength in Europe, Asia July 3 Electrocomponents Plc said on Monday its first-quarter revenue rose 13 percent, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia.