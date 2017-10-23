Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)
ECOR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
12.07BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.24 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.31
Open
R$ 12.15
Day's High
R$ 12.23
Day's Low
R$ 12.02
Volume
2,658,900
Avg. Vol
2,546,311
52-wk High
R$ 12.66
52-wk Low
R$ 7.01
About
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the highways operation. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Concessions, Logistics and Ports. The Concessions division focuses on managing toll roads, which connects ports located in Santos, Paranagua and Rio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,592.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|558.70
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|2.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.89
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.55
|14.09