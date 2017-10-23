Edition:
United Kingdom

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)

ECOR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

12.07BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.24 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.31
Open
R$ 12.15
Day's High
R$ 12.23
Day's Low
R$ 12.02
Volume
2,658,900
Avg. Vol
2,546,311
52-wk High
R$ 12.66
52-wk Low
R$ 7.01

Chart for

About

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the highways operation. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Concessions, Logistics and Ports. The Concessions division focuses on managing toll roads, which connects ports located in Santos, Paranagua and Rio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,592.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 558.70
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 2.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.89 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.21 10.90
ROE: -- 15.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates