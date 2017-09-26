Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
288.60INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.65 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs291.25
Open
Rs292.50
Day's High
Rs294.40
Day's Low
Rs288.20
Volume
2,058,085
Avg. Vol
2,948,823
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
About
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing investment banking and advisory services, and holding activities/investments. The Company's segments include Agency business, Capital based business and Life Insurance. Its Agency business segment is engaged in providing broking,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs228,397.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|855.10
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.44
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.81
|14.09
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
* Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees