Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market PARIS French oil major Total said it would undercut EDF and Engie in the French power retail sector with a 10 percent price discount, setting the scene for a possible price war.

Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.

BRIEF-Paladin Energy says EDF informed co it is not prepared to enter into a standstill * Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017

France's Areva NP eyes higher sales, profits in next five years - report PARIS Areva NP, the nuclear reactor business company in which EDF is in the process of buying a majority stake, is eyeing a sharp rise in sales and profits over the next five years, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Sweden's Vattenfall follows Engie into UK home energy market LONDON Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall has bought British home energy supplier iSupplyEnergy, the second foreign company in weeks to seek a foothold in the country's highly competitive domestic energy market.

France to close some nuclear reactors, says ecology minister Hulot BOLOGNA, Italy French environment and energy minister Nicolas Hulot said on Monday that the government plans to close some nuclear reactors of state-controlled utility EDF to reduce nuclear's share of the country's power mix.