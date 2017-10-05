Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

Edition:
11.48EUR
3:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.13 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
€11.35
Open
€11.45
Day's High
€11.60
Day's Low
€11.35
Volume
3,219,536
Avg. Vol
3,261,352
52-wk High
€11.60
52-wk Low
€7.33

Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The Company generates energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers.... (more)

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): €30,245.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,887.35
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 8.24

P/E (TTM): -- 13.69 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 18.08 14.09

Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market

PARIS French oil major Total said it would undercut EDF and Engie in the French power retail sector with a 10 percent price discount, setting the scene for a possible price war.

05 Oct 2017

Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.

08 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Paladin Energy says EDF informed co it is not prepared to enter into a standstill

* Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017

04 Jul 2017

France's Areva NP eyes higher sales, profits in next five years - report

PARIS Areva NP, the nuclear reactor business company in which EDF is in the process of buying a majority stake, is eyeing a sharp rise in sales and profits over the next five years, Les Echos newspaper reported.

26 Jun 2017

Sweden's Vattenfall follows Engie into UK home energy market

LONDON Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall has bought British home energy supplier iSupplyEnergy, the second foreign company in weeks to seek a foothold in the country's highly competitive domestic energy market.

21 Jun 2017

France to close some nuclear reactors, says ecology minister Hulot

BOLOGNA, Italy French environment and energy minister Nicolas Hulot said on Monday that the government plans to close some nuclear reactors of state-controlled utility EDF to reduce nuclear's share of the country's power mix.

12 Jun 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)

BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

15 May 2017
