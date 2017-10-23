Edition:
United Kingdom

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (EDN.BA)

EDN.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

36.85ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
$36.50
Open
$38.00
Day's High
$38.00
Day's Low
$36.85
Volume
314,357
Avg. Vol
343,300
52-wk High
$38.00
52-wk Low
$17.90

Chart for

About

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): $16,361.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 442.21
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.N) $43.23 -0.29
AES Corp (AES.N) $11.13 0.00
Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA) $48.70 +2.25

Earnings vs. Estimates