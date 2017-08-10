Edition:
Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO)

EFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.46CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$17.55
Open
$17.54
Day's High
$17.65
Day's Low
$17.38
Volume
123,216
Avg. Vol
163,262
52-wk High
$20.57
52-wk Low
$13.65

About

Enerflex Ltd. is a Canada-based supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power equipment. The Company's in‐house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service hydrocarbon handling systems. The Company operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.60
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,607.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.54
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 1.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Latest News about EFX.TO

BRIEF-Enerflex Q2 earnings per share continuing operations $0.24

* Enerflex reports second quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression

* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Enerflex Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend

04 May 2017
