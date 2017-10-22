Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)
EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50TL (-0.53%)
-1.50TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
284.90TL
284.90TL
Open
285.30TL
285.30TL
Day's High
289.30TL
289.30TL
Day's Low
282.00TL
282.00TL
Volume
63,051
63,051
Avg. Vol
41,884
41,884
52-wk High
306.70TL
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL
185.50TL
About
Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (Ege Endustri) is a Turkey-based automobile parts manufacturing company. The Company's products include fabricated axle housings, drive axles, tag axles, trailer axles, self steering tag axle, front axles and front axles components. Ege Endustri operates two plants in Pinarbasi and Ege Free Zone,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL863.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3.15
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|4.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.