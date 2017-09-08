Edition:
Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

EICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

31,410.00INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs239.20 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs31,170.80
Open
Rs31,200.00
Day's High
Rs31,610.90
Day's Low
Rs31,103.80
Volume
13,695
Avg. Vol
41,306
52-wk High
Rs33,480.00
52-wk Low
Rs19,530.00

About

Eicher Motors Limited (EML) is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The Company operates in business verticals, including motorcycles, commercial vehicles and personal utility vehicles. The Company, through VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), designs, manufactur... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs858,630.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27.22
Dividend: 100.00
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Morning News Call - India, September 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_09082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete, Suzuki Motor Corp. President T. Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka at ACMA event in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Hindustan Aeronautics CEO Kaveru R

08 Sep 2017

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Thursday:

07 Sep 2017

India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati: paper

BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Eicher Motors August ETB total sales up about 10 pct

* August Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4,521 vehicles versus 4,100 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors August total motorcycles sales up 22 pct y-o-y

* August total motorcycles sales of 67977 units, up 22 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC4va6 Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 4.60 billion rupees versus profit 3.76 billion rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Eicher Motors' trucks & buses total sales of 4,316 vehicles

* July Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4316 vehicles versus 4,315 vehicles last year

01 Aug 2017
