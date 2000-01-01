E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd (EIDP.NS)
EIDP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
356.55INR
10:39am BST
356.55INR
10:39am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+0.48%)
Rs1.70 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs354.85
Rs354.85
Open
Rs356.50
Rs356.50
Day's High
Rs371.00
Rs371.00
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Rs351.00
Volume
526,040
526,040
Avg. Vol
214,318
214,318
52-wk High
Rs372.70
Rs372.70
52-wk Low
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
About
E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of sugar, bio pesticides and nutraceuticals. The Company's segments include Farm Inputs, which consists of fertilizers and pesticides; Sugar, which is engaged in manufacturing sugar; Cogeneration, which consists of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs64,015.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.99
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|1.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09