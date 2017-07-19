Edition:
Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

EIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.97CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$30.94
Open
$30.91
Day's High
$31.15
Day's Low
$30.60
Volume
49,630
Avg. Vol
204,074
52-wk High
$45.28
52-wk Low
$25.80

About

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to communities located in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,054.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.76
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 6.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about EIF.TO

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 basic earnings per share C$0.83

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results

19 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Short seller Cohodes hits Canada again with latest target -Exchange Income

NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.

05 Jul 2017

Canada's Exchange Income responds to Marc Cohodes shorting campaign

July 5 Canada's Exchange Income Corp said on Wednesday it was aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining the value of the company's shares.

05 Jul 2017

Short seller Cohodes targets yet another Canadian firm: Exchange Income

NEW YORK, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports qtrly revenue $222.5 million

* Exchange Income Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air

* Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air

28 Apr 2017
