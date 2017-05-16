EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

First-half revenue up 1.6 percent at UK pub landlord EI Group British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.

