Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)

EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.78USD
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
Open
$0.77
Day's High
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
Volume
394,159
Avg. Vol
693,493
52-wk High
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKH) is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport and infrastructure. The Company has investments in 20 companies across five countries,... (more)

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): $788.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,024.44
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.65

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

BRIEF-Egypt kuwait Holding unit makes offer to buy stake in National Co for Maize Products

* Unit makes unconditional initial offer to buy 42.96 percent stake of Misr Capital Investments in National Company For Maize Products Source:(http://bit.ly/2qR7g6Q) Further company coverage:

10 May 2017
