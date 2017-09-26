Edition:
United Kingdom

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

ELD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.97CAD
9:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.76 (-27.84%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.38
Day's High
$2.40
Day's Low
$1.95
Volume
10,020,017
Avg. Vol
2,730,894
52-wk High
$5.13
52-wk Low
$1.95

Chart for

About

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company's geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,254.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 794.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about ELD.TO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks offset gains in the financial and mining sectors.

9:59pm BST

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks were offset by gains among big banks, miners, lumber companies and others.

9:08pm BST

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a selloff in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp.

3:57pm BST

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, energy stocks; Eldorado slumps

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Monday, with its biggest banks and heavyweight energy sector providing support while Eldorado Gold Corp fell sharply after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

2:39pm BST

BRIEF-Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations

* Eldorado Gold - ‍revising 2017 guidance for Kisladag mine to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces at cash costs of $500 to $550 per ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12:01pm BST

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns

Sept 26 New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, called on Tuesday for the world's biggest investors in gold-mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.

26 Sep 2017

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets

Sept 21 Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

21 Sep 2017

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit

ATHENS, Sept 21 A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner's investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company's Greek unit said on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Greece must complete most pending bailout reforms by November - PM

ATHENS Greece must complete most of the pending reforms agreed with its official creditors by November in order to speed up the conclusion of a key progress review and exit the bailout in time, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Monday.

18 Sep 2017

Greece must complete most pending bailout reforms by November: PM

ATHENS Greece must complete most of the pending reforms agreed with its official creditors by November in order to speed up the conclusion of a key progress review and exit the bailout in time, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Monday.

18 Sep 2017
» More ELD.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) $20.42 +0.20
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 13,100.00 +200.00
Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) 7,435.00 +40.00
Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) $16.47 -0.07
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) $3.34 -0.07

Earnings vs. Estimates