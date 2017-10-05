Endesa SA (ELE.MC)

Edition:
Endesa SA

Endesa SA is a Spain-based holding company engaged in the business of electricity and gas generation, distribution, and sale, as well as related services. Its segments include Generation, along with Supply; Distribution, and Structure, including the balances and transactions of holding companies and financing companies.

UPDATE 1-Enel says its investors show no unease over Catalonia crisis

MILAN, Oct 5 Europe's biggest utility Enel , which controls Spanish energy group Endesa, has had no negative reaction from bond investors as a result of the Catalonia crisis, the group's head of finance said on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

INTERVIEW-Enel interested in grid network acquisitions, including Brazil -CFO

MILAN, May 12 Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli said on Friday.

12 May 2017
