Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

ELET6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

26.45BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.90 (+3.52%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.55
Open
R$ 25.39
Day's High
R$ 26.98
Day's Low
R$ 25.18
Volume
3,094,800
Avg. Vol
1,864,971
52-wk High
R$ 29.50
52-wk Low
R$ 15.41

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) is a power generation company. The Company operates in the generation, transmission, distribution and trading segments. The Company operates through various companies, including Eletrobras holding, CGTEE, Chesf, Eletronorte, Eletronuclear, Eletrosul, Furnas, Amazonas Energia,... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 29,035.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,352.63
Dividend: 1.63
Yield (%): 5.75

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Brazil plans to cap stakes in Eletrobras controlling block at 10 pct

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The Brazilian government wants no shareholder to hold more than 10 percent of the controlling block of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA after its privatization, said Acting Mines and Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

Brazil's Eletrobras on track to cut indebtedness, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA is relying on the successful completion of an asset sale program to reduce its indebtedness, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Junior said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-State Grid, Eletrobras to deliver line for Brazil dam early

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 State Grid Corp of China and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will start commercial operation of a key power transmission line for Brazil's Belo Monte dam in December, two months ahead of schedule, an official told Reuters on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

France's Engie to look closely at Brazil Eletrobras assets

SAO PAULO French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion (755.29 million pounds) in a licensing auction last week, Engie's local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

05 Oct 2017

Italy's Enel eyes purchase of more Brazil assets after dam deal

SAO PAULO Italy's Enel SpA is looking for opportunities to expand in Brazil's power sector through acquisitions after winning a license last week to operate a large hydropower dam, the head of local operations told Reuters.

02 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

29 Sep 2017

UK Power Reserve sale attracts China's state-owned grids - sources

HONG KONG/LONDON UK Power Reserve (UKPR), a British electricity firm, put itself up for sale this week and has attracted the interest of at least two state-owned Chinese power grid companies, two sources told Reuters.

29 Sep 2017
