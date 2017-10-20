Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

Brazil plans to cap stakes in Eletrobras controlling block at 10 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The Brazilian government wants no shareholder to hold more than 10 percent of the controlling block of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA after its privatization, said Acting Mines and Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa on Friday.

Brazil's Eletrobras on track to cut indebtedness, says CEO SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA is relying on the successful completion of an asset sale program to reduce its indebtedness, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Junior said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-State Grid, Eletrobras to deliver line for Brazil dam early SAO PAULO, Oct 16 State Grid Corp of China and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will start commercial operation of a key power transmission line for Brazil's Belo Monte dam in December, two months ahead of schedule, an official told Reuters on Monday.

France's Engie to look closely at Brazil Eletrobras assets SAO PAULO French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion (755.29 million pounds) in a licensing auction last week, Engie's local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

INTERVIEW-France's Engie to look closely at Brazil Eletrobras assets SAO PAULO, Oct 4 French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion in a licensing auction last week, Engie's local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

Italy's Enel eyes purchase of more Brazil assets after dam deal SAO PAULO Italy's Enel SpA is looking for opportunities to expand in Brazil's power sector through acquisitions after winning a license last week to operate a large hydropower dam, the head of local operations told Reuters.

