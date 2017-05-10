Edition:
United Kingdom

E L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF.TO)

ELF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

825.89CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$3.89 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$822.00
Open
$822.00
Day's High
$825.89
Day's Low
$821.00
Volume
1,580
Avg. Vol
621
52-wk High
$877.16
52-wk Low
$687.00

Chart for

About

E L Financial Corporation Ltd is a Canada-based investment and insurance holding company. It operates through the segments: E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire or Empire Life). The operation of E-L Corporate segment include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,344.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.02
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

Latest News about ELF.TO

BRIEF-E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE

10 May 2017
» More ELF.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
American International Group Inc (AIG.N) $64.96 +0.09
American International Group Inc (AIG_pa.N) -- --
American International Group Inc (AVF) -- --
American International Group Inc (AFF) $0.07 --
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N) $54.06 -2.43
Chubb Ltd (CB.N) $155.19 +1.19
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC.N) $27.32 -0.10
Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG.N) $62.96 +0.04

Earnings vs. Estimates