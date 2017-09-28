Edition:
Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

ELGG.DE on Xetra

24.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€24.56
Open
€24.51
Day's High
€24.74
Day's Low
€24.09
Volume
23,961
Avg. Vol
27,328
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01

About

Elmos Semiconductor AG is a Germany-based company operating in the semiconductors sector. It develops, manufactures and sells integrated, application-specific microelectronic circuits. The Company operates through two segments: Semiconductor, which focuses on automotive customers and Micromechanics segment, which belongs to the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): €475.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.10
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 1.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.74 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.50 10.90
ROE: -- -20.78 14.09

Latest News about ELGG.DE

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor ‍prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg​

* ‍PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED​

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 ‍EBIT reached 6.2 million euro

* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target

* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board

* WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan

* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q1 EBIT up at 4.7 million euros

* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates