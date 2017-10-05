Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share * Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares

M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013 LONDON Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds ($1.72 million) in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.

M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013 LONDON, Sept 20 Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds ($1.72 million) in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.

BRIEF-Elis completes acquisition of Berendsen * ‍69,052,152 NEW ELIS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 FOR COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION​

BRIEF-Elis to issue 69,152,052 new shares in context of acquisition of Berendsen * WAS NOTIFIED BY EURONEXT PARIS THAT, SUBJECT TO VALID ISSUANCE BY ELIS OF 69,152,052 NEW SHARES OF EUR 1 NOMINAL VALUE EACH, SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS‍​

UPDATE 1-Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist July 26 Berendsen Plc, the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA, said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.

BRIEF-Elis recommends acquisition of Berendsen * ELIS SA - ‍BOARDS OF ELIS AND BERENDSEN REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY ELIS​