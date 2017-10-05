Elis SA (ELIS.PA)
BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share
* Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares
M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013
LONDON Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.
LONDON Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds ($1.72 million) in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.
BRIEF-Elis completes acquisition of Berendsen
* 69,052,152 NEW ELIS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 FOR COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION
BRIEF-Elis to issue 69,152,052 new shares in context of acquisition of Berendsen
* WAS NOTIFIED BY EURONEXT PARIS THAT, SUBJECT TO VALID ISSUANCE BY ELIS OF 69,152,052 NEW SHARES OF EUR 1 NOMINAL VALUE EACH, SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS
Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist
Berendsen Plc , the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA , said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.
UPDATE 1-Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist
July 26 Berendsen Plc, the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA, said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.
BRIEF-Elis recommends acquisition of Berendsen
* ELIS SA - BOARDS OF ELIS AND BERENDSEN REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY ELIS
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8
PARIS, June 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.