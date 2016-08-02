Edition:
United Kingdom

Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

ELM.L on London Stock Exchange

275.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
275.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
692,506
52-wk High
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25

Chart for

About

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,325.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 463.85
Dividend: 2.05
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.39 10.90
ROE: -- 8.03 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More ELM.L Market Views