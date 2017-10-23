Edition:
United Kingdom

Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)

ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

14.78BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.61 (-3.96%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.39
Open
R$ 15.26
Day's High
R$ 15.38
Day's Low
R$ 14.60
Volume
3,765,600
Avg. Vol
1,833,732
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95

Chart for

About

Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the electric utilities industry. The Company operates in one business segment: Distribution of electric energy. The Company is authorized to operate as an electric power utility concessionaire, primarily in the distribution and sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,551.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 167.34
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 0.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates