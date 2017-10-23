Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)
ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
14.78BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.61 (-3.96%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.39
Open
R$ 15.26
Day's High
R$ 15.38
Day's Low
R$ 14.60
Volume
3,765,600
Avg. Vol
1,833,732
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95
About
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the electric utilities industry. The Company operates in one business segment: Distribution of electric energy. The Company is authorized to operate as an electric power utility concessionaire, primarily in the distribution and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,551.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|167.34
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|0.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09