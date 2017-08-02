Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST * Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct * June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka * Says co has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Emami Indo Lanka (Pvt) Limited in Sri Lanka Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI2Xwq) Further company coverage: