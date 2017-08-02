Edition:
United Kingdom

Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,135.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,146.30
Open
Rs1,147.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.00
Day's Low
Rs1,127.05
Volume
174,220
Avg. Vol
141,762
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40

Chart for

About

Emami Limited is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in providing Ayurvedic Medicinal Products, and Cosmetic and Toiletries. It operates in the Personal and Healthcare segment. Its brands include Navratna oil, BoroPlus antiseptic cream, Zandu and Mentho Plus balms, Fair and Handsome fairness cream for... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about EMAM.NS

BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST

* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

Emami says Q1 domestic business 'significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST'

* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka

* Says co has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Emami Indo Lanka (Pvt) Limited in Sri Lanka Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI2Xwq) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees

04 May 2017
» More EMAM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.