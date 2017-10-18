Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)
16.21BRL
7:59pm BST
R$ -0.09 (-0.55%)
R$ 16.30
R$ 16.50
R$ 16.50
R$ 16.00
2,570,700
2,740,958
R$ 19.93
R$ 14.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,246.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|740.47
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018
BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.
Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. | Video
Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus . | Video
Factbox - Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet programme for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer .
WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
* Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case
FACTBOX-Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
MONTREAL, Oct 17 Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.
TAKE A LOOK-Airbus, Bombardier CSeries deal reverberates in global aviation market
TORONTO, Oct 17 Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing. To read the latest Reuters coverage, please click on the links below. > Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat > ANALYSIS-Midnight in Toulouse: How CSeries deal shook status quo > Airbus deal may quash Bombardier dispute, chal
Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.
FACTBOX-Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
MONTREAL, Oct 17 Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.
WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Boeing Co (BA.N)
|$263.06
|-1.69
|Bombardier, Inc. (BBDb.TO)
|$2.83
|-0.01
|Bombardier, Inc. (BBDa.TO)
|$2.85
|0.00
|Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pd.TO)
|$11.55
|-0.14
|Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pc.TO)
|$17.70
|-0.15
|Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pb.TO)
|$10.87
|+0.02
|Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)
|€1,332.45
|+2.70
|General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N)
|$212.94
|-0.92
|Raytheon Company (RTN.N)
|$189.39
|+0.49
|Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC.N)
|$295.04
|+0.44