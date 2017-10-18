Edition:
Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.21BRL
7:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.30
Open
R$ 16.50
Day's High
R$ 16.50
Day's Low
R$ 16.00
Volume
2,570,700
Avg. Vol
2,740,958
52-wk High
R$ 19.93
52-wk Low
R$ 14.75

About

Embraer S.A. (Embraer) is a manufacturer of jets of 70 to 130 seats. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 13,246.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 740.47
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about EMBR3.SA

Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018

BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

18 Oct 2017

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. | Video

18 Oct 2017

17 Oct 2017

Factbox - Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal

MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet programme for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer .

17 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

* Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case

17 Oct 2017

17 Oct 2017

TAKE A LOOK-Airbus, Bombardier CSeries deal reverberates in global aviation market

TORONTO, Oct 17 Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing. To read the latest Reuters coverage, please click on the links below. > Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat > ANALYSIS-Midnight in Toulouse: How CSeries deal shook status quo > Airbus deal may quash Bombardier dispute, chal

17 Oct 2017

17 Oct 2017

17 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Boeing Co (BA.N) $263.06 -1.69
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDb.TO) $2.83 -0.01
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDa.TO) $2.85 0.00
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pd.TO) $11.55 -0.14
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pc.TO) $17.70 -0.15
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pb.TO) $10.87 +0.02
Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA) €1,332.45 +2.70
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $212.94 -0.92
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $189.39 +0.49
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC.N) $295.04 +0.44

