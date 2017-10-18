Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018 BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. |

Factbox - Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet programme for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer .

WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal * Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case

TAKE A LOOK-Airbus, Bombardier CSeries deal reverberates in global aviation market TORONTO, Oct 17 Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing. To read the latest Reuters coverage, please click on the links below. > Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat > ANALYSIS-Midnight in Toulouse: How CSeries deal shook status quo > Airbus deal may quash Bombardier dispute, chal

