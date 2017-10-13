Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
190.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-0.90 (-0.47%)
191.10
190.30
190.60
189.10
3,556,804
4,925,600
191.40
111.90
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,835.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,652.45
|Dividend:
|3.79
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its
BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez
* Man Group Plc reports 5.63 percent passive stake in Zumiez Inc, as of July 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tY0JJZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.01 percent passive stake in commercial vehicle group inc as of July 3, 2017 -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ujUfnH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017
* Man Group Plc reports 5.02 percent passive stake in rpx corp as of june 27, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tz1x4n) Further company coverage:
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank
July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit
July 7 UK-based hedge fund Man Group PLC said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.
MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment
June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group says AGM votes to approve directors' pay report
* 851.3 million votes cast at agm to approve directors' remuneration report , 335.1 million votes against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Earnings vs. Estimates
- What do today's results mean for Drax Group plc, Croda International plc, SEGRO plc and Man Group plc?
- Are Banco Santander SA, Redde plc and Man Group plc ord USD0.03428571 set to rise by 20%+?
- Are HSBC Holdings plc, Victoria PLC & MAN GROUP PLC Poised For Explosive Growth?
- Should I Invest In STV Group Plc Or Man Group PLC On Today's Results?
- Man Group plc ord usd0.03428571 Up 8% On Interim Results
- 5 FTSE 250 Stocks With Fast Dividend Growth: Unite Group plc, Bovis Homes Group plc, Bellway plc, Crest Nicholson Holding plc & Man Group plc