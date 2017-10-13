Man Group PLC (EMG.L)

Edition:
190.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-0.90 (-0.47%)
191.10
190.30
190.60
189.10
3,556,804
4,925,600
191.40
111.90

Man Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent alternative investment manager. The Company operates in the investment management business segment. It offers long-only, alternative and private markets products on a single and multi-manager basis. Its investment management firms include Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man FRM... (more)

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,835.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,652.45
Dividend: 3.79
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows

LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

13 Oct 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez

* Man Group Plc reports 5.63 percent passive stake in Zumiez Inc, as of July 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tY0JJZ) Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017

* Man Group Plc reports a 5.01 percent passive stake in commercial vehicle group inc as of July 3, 2017 -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ujUfnH) Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017

* Man Group Plc reports 5.02 percent passive stake in rpx corp as of june 27, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tz1x4n) Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank

July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

07 Jul 2017

MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit

July 7 UK-based hedge fund Man Group PLC said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.

07 Jul 2017

MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment

June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3

* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Man Group says AGM votes to approve directors' pay report

* 851.3 million votes cast at agm to approve directors' remuneration report , 335.1 million votes against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

05 May 2017
