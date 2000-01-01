Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)
EMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,334.00ZAc
2:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
1,341.00
Open
1,338.00
Day's High
1,339.00
Day's Low
1,325.00
Volume
255,422
Avg. Vol
1,221,542
52-wk High
1,538.00
52-wk Low
1,295.00
About
Emira Property Fund Limited (Emira) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and its subsidiaries hold a portfolio of investment properties in South Africa. The Company's segments include Office, Retail and Industrial. The Office segment comprises commercial properties. The Retail segment comprises shopping centers.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,920.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|522.67
|Dividend:
|74.25
|Yield (%):
|10.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09