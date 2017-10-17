Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

Edition:
About

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and...

Latest News about ENB.TO

U.S. issues permit to expand Enbridge cross-border oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta The United States issued a long-awaited permit covering a three-mile segment of Enbridge Inc's Line 67 crude oil pipeline on Monday, allowing the company to nearly double capacity on the cross-border conduit.

17 Oct 2017

U.S. issues presidential permit to Enbridge cross-border crude pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 16 After years of regulatory delays, the United States on Monday issued a presidential permit to a three-mile segment of Enbridge Inc's Line 67 crude oil pipeline, which will enable the company to nearly double capacity on the cross-border conduit.

16 Oct 2017

Enbridge, DTE to finish Ohio-Ontario Nexus gas pipe in Q3 2018

Oct 12 Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc and Michigan's DTE Energy Co plan to complete their $2 billion Nexus natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Ontario late in the third quarter of 2018, they said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

Minnesota public hearings begin for Enbridge's $6.5 billion oil pipe expansion

CALGARY, Alberta Regulatory hearings for Enbridge Inc's C$8.2 billion ($6.5 billion) Line 3 crude oil pipeline upgrade will begin on Tuesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota, which presents the last hurdle for the biggest project by North America's top pipeline operator.

26 Sep 2017

Minnesota public hearings begin for Enbridge's $6.5 bln oil pipe expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Regulatory hearings for Enbridge Inc's C$8.2 billion ($6.5 billion) Line 3 crude oil pipeline upgrade will begin on Tuesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota, which presents the last hurdle for the biggest project by North America's top pipeline operator.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Enbridge files for mixed shelf of up to $7 bln

* Enbridge inc files for mixed shelf of up to $7.0 billion - SEC Filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xEqznG) Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

12 Sep 2017

Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline upgrade challenged by Minnesota govt

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Enbridge Inc's upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline hit an obstacle on Monday after the U.S. state of Minnesota told a regulatory committee that it has no need for the project, and that the existing pipe should be shut.

12 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Enbridge Gas Distribution to sell St. Lawrence Gas business in deal for $70 million​

* Enbridge gas distribution announces sale of St. Lawrence Gas business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

Nordic investors reject Dakota pipeline operator’s allegations

OSLO Nordic investors rejected on Tuesday allegations in a lawsuit by the operator of Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) that they divested from the project due to pressure from Greenpeace and other environmental groups.

29 Aug 2017
