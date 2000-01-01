Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
151.95INR
10:41am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs151.65
Open
Rs152.60
Day's High
Rs153.30
Day's Low
Rs150.10
Volume
809,156
Avg. Vol
1,681,507
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15
About
Engineers India Limited (EIL) is an engineering consultancy, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the hydrocarbons and petrochemicals industry. The Company's segments are Consultancy & Engineering Projects, and Turnkey Projects. Its services include technologies, pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs93,870.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.91
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|2.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09