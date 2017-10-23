Edition:
United Kingdom

Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.30 (-5.08%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.60
Open
R$ 25.60
Day's High
R$ 25.60
Day's Low
R$ 24.04
Volume
807,600
Avg. Vol
505,067
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30

Chart for

About

Energisa SA, formerly Sidepar Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based holding company mainly involved in the energy sector. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is primarily engaged in the distribution and marketing of electric energy. It distributes energy for residential, industrial, commercial and rural consumption, among... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 9,483.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,729.83
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates