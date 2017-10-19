Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business SINGAPORE/PARIS French gas utility Engie is in discussions with Total and other unnamed companies as it reviews parts of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said on Monday, raising the prospect of a possible sale.

UPDATE 2-Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business * Says in discussions with Total, others (Updates with confirmation from Engie)

Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks - Juncker BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

