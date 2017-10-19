Edition:
Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

ENGIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

14.62EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.30 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
€14.32
Open
€14.31
Day's High
€14.69
Day's Low
€14.30
Volume
5,710,308
Avg. Vol
6,476,947
52-wk High
€15.03
52-wk Low
€10.77

About

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €34,848.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,435.28
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 5.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.24 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.90 10.90
ROE: -- 12.95 14.09

Latest News about ENGIE.PA

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

9:00pm BST

Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business

SINGAPORE/PARIS French gas utility Engie is in discussions with Total and other unnamed companies as it reviews parts of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said on Monday, raising the prospect of a possible sale.

4:01pm BST

Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder

MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.

9:19am BST

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks - Juncker

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks -Juncker

* Germany says no need for EU-Russia talks (Adds details of summit, quote)

19 Oct 2017

Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition

PARIS, Oct 19 French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.

19 Oct 2017
