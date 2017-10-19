Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)
14.62EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.30 (+2.09%)
€14.32
€14.31
€14.69
€14.30
5,710,308
6,476,947
€15.03
€10.77
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€34,848.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,435.28
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|5.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.24
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.95
|14.09
Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business
SINGAPORE/PARIS French gas utility Engie is in discussions with Total and other unnamed companies as it reviews parts of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said on Monday, raising the prospect of a possible sale.
UPDATE 2-Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business
* Says in discussions with Total, others (Updates with confirmation from Engie)
Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder
MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.
No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks - Juncker
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.
Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition
PARIS, Oct 19 French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.