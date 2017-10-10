EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

BRIEF-Odfjell Drilling wins platform drilling contract with Enquest * Has been awarded a platform drilling contract with Enquest for drilling and maintenance on the Magnus platform on the UK continental shelf

UK's EnQuest gets waiver on quarterly credit test as profits drop LONDON Heavily indebted North Sea oil producer EnQuest has received a waiver on a quarterly credit review due in September after a slow ramp up of its flagship project led to a drop in earnings.

EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up LONDON North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest on Thursday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits on lower production and delays in ramping up its flagship Kraken oilfield.

EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday, citing a slower than expected start-up of its flagship Kraken field, sending its shares to a two-month low.

British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast Aug 23 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday as prolonged commissioning of its Kraken production storage unit led to lower-than-expected efficiencies.