EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange

26.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
26.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,733,769
52-wk High
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50

About

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company's principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields. Its geographical... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £311.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,159.40
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about ENQ.L

BRIEF-Odfjell Drilling wins platform drilling contract with Enquest

* Has been awarded a platform drilling contract with Enquest for drilling and maintenance on the Magnus platform on the UK continental shelf

10 Oct 2017

UK's EnQuest gets waiver on quarterly credit test as profits drop

LONDON Heavily indebted North Sea oil producer EnQuest has received a waiver on a quarterly credit review due in September after a slow ramp up of its flagship project led to a drop in earnings.

08 Sep 2017

EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up

LONDON North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest on Thursday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits on lower production and delays in ramping up its flagship Kraken oilfield.

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up

* Shares down 3 percent at one-year low (Adds details, quotes, shares, analyst comment)

07 Sep 2017

EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast

North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday, citing a slower than expected start-up of its flagship Kraken field, sending its shares to a two-month low.

23 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast

* Says 2017 output could be 18 pct lower than previously expected

23 Aug 2017

British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast

Aug 23 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday as prolonged commissioning of its Kraken production storage unit led to lower-than-expected efficiencies.

23 Aug 2017

Repsol Sinopec starts gas production at North Sea Cayley field

LONDON Repsol Sinopec said on Wednesday it had started gas production from a new field in the North Sea in a boost to the maturing basin just days after EnQuest brought a new oil field on stream.

28 Jun 2017
