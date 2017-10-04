Edition:
Euronext NV (ENX.PA)

ENX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

52.22EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.89 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
€53.11
Open
€52.90
Day's High
€52.96
Day's Low
€52.12
Volume
42,559
Avg. Vol
116,966
52-wk High
€53.48
52-wk Low
€33.10

Euronext NV is the Netherlands-based pan European exchange group, offering a diverse range of products and services and combining transparent, efficient and regulated equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and London. It offers listing, cash trading, derivatives trading,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,719.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.00
Dividend: 1.42
Yield (%): 2.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Latest News about ENX.PA

BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for September 2017

* ‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,295 MILLION, UP +14.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​

04 Oct 2017

DERIVATIVES-Euronext strikes clearing deal with LCH

LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Euronext has signed an agreement with LCH for continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services by the London-based clearinghouse.

08 Aug 2017

Euronext renews deal with LSE business in clearing u-turn

LONDON Pan-European exchange Euronext has extended its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could help defuse tension over where euro-denominated trades are cleared after Brexit.

08 Aug 2017

Euronext bourse to renew clearing contract with LSE unit

LONDON Pan-European bourse Euronext said on Tuesday it would extend its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could defuse tension over where clearing of euro-denominated transactions should take place after Brexit.

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share

* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Euronext to acquire Fastmatch

* EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS

23 May 2017

Euronext expects London to lose euro clearing after Brexit

LONDON The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.

19 May 2017

