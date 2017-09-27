E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Sept 26 Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper, the power stations operator and energy trading business partly-owned by German utility E.ON, it said on Tuesday.

Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal: WAZ FRANKFURT Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum - BoeZ FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).