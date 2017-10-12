Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

BRIEF-RPT-Faurecia confirms FY 2017 guidance * ORGANIC GROWTH AT +10.7 PERCENT IN Q3 (VERSUS. +8.5 PERCENT IN H1)

Faurecia sales rise 7.3 percent on strong Asia performance PARIS French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Thursday quarterly sales rose 7.3 percent as the maker of car seats, exhausts and interiors harnessed strong Asian demand and weathered a North American production slowdown.

BRIEF-Faurecia and Mahle to collaborate on Cockpit of the Future * ANNOUNCED TODAY FAURECIA AND MAHLE TO COLLABORATE ON TECHNOLOGIES FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT OF THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE

BRIEF-Lectra and Faurecia renew their partnership agreement * LECTRA AND FAURECIA RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Faurecia announces 5 year deal with atomic energy commission regarding fuel cell battery * Announces 5 year deal with atomic energy commission regarding fuel cell battery

BRIEF-Faurecia capable of pulling off major acquisition -CEO * CEO says Faurecia is currently capable of making a "major" acquisition

BRIEF-Faurecia H1 net income group share up at 314.4 million euros * SOLID ORGANIC* GROWTH IN VALUE-ADDED SALES OF 8.5%, 550BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (+3.0%, SOURCE: IHS AUTOMOTIVE JUNE 2017), TO EUR 8.6 BILLION

France's Faurecia takes majority stake in Jiangxi Coagent Electronics French automotive equipment supplier Faurecia said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Chinese in-car entertainment and technology company Jiangxi Coagent Electronics for 1.45 billion renminbi (193 million euros).