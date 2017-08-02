Edition:
Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQHL.NS)

EQHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

152.65INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs152.05
Open
Rs152.50
Day's High
Rs153.50
Day's Low
Rs151.50
Volume
712,863
Avg. Vol
1,738,183
52-wk High
Rs188.20
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

About

Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) is the holding company. The Company is engages in the businesses through its subsidiaries: Equitas Micro Finance Limited (EMFL), which is engaged in micro finance; Equitas Finance Limited (EFL), which provides used commercial vehicle (UCV) loans, micro and small and enterprise (MSE) finance, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs52,292.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 339.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about EQHL.NS

BRIEF-Equitas Holdings appoints Srimathy Raghunathan as CFO

* Says approved appointment of Srimathy Raghunathan as chief financial officer (CFO) in place of S Vasudevan Source text - http://bit.ly/2tYytTj Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Equitas Holdings June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 156 million rupees versus 611.7 million rupees year ago

28 Jul 2017
