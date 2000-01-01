Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,206.00ZAc
1:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,205.00
Open
2,210.00
Day's High
2,346.00
Day's Low
2,199.00
Volume
988,388
Avg. Vol
678,316
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
About
Equites Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the investment in and development of commercial properties in the industrial sector. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Office and Non-property (corporate). The Industrial and Office segments derive their revenue... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,609.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|409.97
|Dividend:
|55.93
|Yield (%):
|5.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09