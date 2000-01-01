Edition:
Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,206.00ZAc
1:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,205.00
Open
2,210.00
Day's High
2,346.00
Day's Low
2,199.00
Volume
988,388
Avg. Vol
678,316
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Chart for

About

Equites Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the investment in and development of commercial properties in the industrial sector. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Office and Non-property (corporate). The Industrial and Office segments derive their revenue... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): R8,609.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 409.97
Dividend: 55.93
Yield (%): 5.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

