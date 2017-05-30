Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
331.00INR
10:40am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
Rs321.55
Open
Rs320.00
Day's High
Rs332.95
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
47,746
Avg. Vol
92,519
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
About
Eveready Industries India Limited is engaged in the business of marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, packet tea and general lighting products. The Company also distributes a range of electrical products. The Company's product portfolio includes Dry cell... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,267.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.69
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV