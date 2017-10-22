Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)
EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.41TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.83%)
Prev Close
8.48TL
Open
8.47TL
Day's High
8.50TL
Day's Low
8.34TL
Volume
9,073,671
Avg. Vol
15,034,671
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL
About
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production of iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke and their by-products. The Company produces plates, hot and cold rolled, tin, chromium and zinc coated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL28,385.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,500.00
|Dividend:
|0.41
|Yield (%):
|5.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09