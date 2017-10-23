Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
734.85INR
10:38am BST
734.85INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.20 (+1.41%)
Rs10.20 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs724.65
Rs724.65
Open
Rs729.00
Rs729.00
Day's High
Rs741.00
Rs741.00
Day's Low
Rs726.60
Rs726.60
Volume
663,415
663,415
Avg. Vol
1,326,097
1,326,097
52-wk High
Rs767.55
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
About
Escorts Limited is an engineering company, which offers agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The Company's segments are Agri Machinery, Auto Ancillary Products, Railway Equipment, Construction Equipments and Others. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of engines for agricultural tractors, earth moving and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs85,460.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.58
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09
BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors
* State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y
* Says total tractor sales for August 4587 units, up 23 percent