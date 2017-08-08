Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO)
ESI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.30CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.09 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$6.39
Open
$6.37
Day's High
$6.39
Day's Low
$6.30
Volume
75,344
Avg. Vol
182,287
52-wk High
$10.40
52-wk Low
$6.09
About
Ensign Energy Services Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company's oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,057.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|157.07
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|7.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-6.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.68
|14.09
BRIEF-Ensign Energy Q2 loss per share C$0.22
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 second quarter results
BRIEF-Ensign Energy Q1 loss per share C$0.09
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results